Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has offered her colleague Angela Eguavoen a shoulder to cry on in the wake of her passing.

The screen diva had her movie removed from YouTube and got uploaded again, similar to what happened to colleagues, Mide Martins, Biola Bayo.

Angela broke down in tears and pleaded with her supporters to view the movie again on YouTube, expressing her shock at the dreadful news.

“I need your help, I am so broken”.

Showing her support, Destiny Etiko stated that she understands her pain as it hurts to see her like that.

Assuring her friend that God will take charge, she made a promise that Angela would not lose.

“Nne pls stop crying.

I totally understand your pain hun

It hurts when u lose but I promise u that u will not lose in your beautiful film okay

GOD IS IN CONTROL”.

Taking to her comment section, Angela expressed gratitude to Destiny as she prayed for more blessings on her.

“Omg

My boo, thank you so so much!

I really really appreciate your love and support. May God continue to bless you”.

