Nigerian rapper, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner better known by his stage name Zoro, how he was supported by Phyno as a budding rapper.

The Anambra-born hip hop artiste revealed on the Zero Conditions podcast, that popular rapper Phyno gave him shelter during the early days of his music career.

Zoro said he was sleeping on the floor in one of the empty rooms in the house of the Penthauze Record label boss’ before his hit song ‘Ogene’ gained media attention.

He said: “When my song ‘Ogene’ dropped, I was still in Phyno’s house. I was sleeping in an empty room that didn’t had a bed.

I just had my shirt that I tie my dirty clothes on and use it as pillow and sleep on the floor. I loaned money to fund the video of ‘Ogene’. Flavour also supported me.”

He added that he had leave Phyno’s house to get his own apartment when someone stole from him.