Self-proclaimed therapist Blessing CEO Okoro retaliated against BBNaija star Phyna Unusual following criticism for disparaging Edo women.

Okoro had made derogatory remarks about Edo women engaged in prostitution from a young age.

In response, Phyna mocked Okoro’s age and demanded a public apology and retraction of the statement. Okoro, in retaliation, threatened physical harm, mentioning her substantial investment in Phyna’s past competition win.

In her words;

“If every wan talk to me, Phyna no use that your mouth talk to me. I go use cane flog that your small yansh. You think say an wetin you and Chioma dey do for Instagram? “

“You be small pikin, I go flog that your yansh cos I vote for you; my money go to your success. Small Phyna wey we clean up, you even get luck say we clean you up no go Libya. You came from the slump, we used our money to clean you up. I no be your mate, respect your aunty.”