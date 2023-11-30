Big Brother Naija star, Victoria Adeyele popularly known as Vee, has revealed how she wants to celebrate her detty December.

Recall that Vee made headlines recently after she opened up on her break up with Neo, her former lover, and how his cousin Venita impacted their relationship, saying that it would have been wise ending the relationship after the conclusion of the show.

Her plans for an excessively seductive December however have created quite a stir online.

Vee made headlines on Twitter as the holiday season approaches by announcing that she plans to adopt an “unduly sexy” character in December, hinting that she’s looking forward to enjoying herself.

Vee’s fan base has warmly rallied around the reality star, demonstrating their support for her news.