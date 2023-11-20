Nollywood actress and producer, Etinosa Idemudia has expressed a desire for a pleasurable and carefree lifestyle in a social media post.

Taken to her Instagram story, the screen goddess expressed her desire to live on an island, spending her days smoking weed, endless lovemaking, and relishing in the pleasure of eating spicy creamy seafood pasta.

The mother of one discloses a desire for a relaxed and enjoyable existence, emphasizing the idea that if wishes could come true, she would choose such a laid-back lifestyle.

She wrote:

“I just want to live on an island doing nothing but blowing trees, having sxx all day and eating spicy creamy sea food pasta…. Sigh.. If wishes were Ds.. A girl would ride.”

See her post below;