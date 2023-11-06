Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni, has revealed how she was diagnosed with a deadly throat infection.

The ‘Billionaire’ hitmaker disclosed that while working on her second album, Tears of the Sun, she was diagnosed with a potentially fatal throat infection. This is coming just a few months after she opened up to her fans about her weight-loss journey.

Teni disclosed that following several episodes of temporary voice loss, medical professionals recommended a major operation to avoid the possibility of losing her voice permanently.

Teni was, however, hospitalized in September after several cases of exhaustion. By avoiding the surgery but undergoing continuous treatment, Teni shared a clip of her journey, which showed her in the hospital.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she revealed that her album “Tears of the sun” will be dropping on November 17 and that her song ‘Malaika’ is a song of gratitude for her life journey.



“TESTIMONY TIME 🌞. WHEN YOU FINALLY GET TO HEAR THIS ALBUM, I WANT YOU TO LISTEN FROM YOUR HEART, EMBRACE IT WITH YOUR SOUL AND I WANT YOU TO KNOW, THAT I GAVE IT MY ALL, AND SPOKE MY TRUTH, STRAIGHT FROM MY HEART, AGAINST ALL ODDS. TEARS OF THE SUN 🌞 “