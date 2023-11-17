Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to her page to throw shades while sharing her old wedding video.

The veteran actor, recently shared an old picture of herself and her spouse from their wedding day.

While sharing the video, she said, Unlike some people who thought they could come in through the back door,” she was accepted by her husband’s family and was lawfully married in 1990 at the age of 22.

She wrote: “EVERYWHERE DEY QUITE. WETIN DEY HAPPEN NOW?

LEGITIMATELY MARRIED AT AGE 22 IN 1990 😃 😊 😀 😄 💃 👯‍♂️ 💃 👯‍♀️ 🕺 👯‍♀️ 💃 👯‍♀️ 💃 👯‍♀️ 💃 (WEDDING)

I WAS WELCOMED AND ACCEPTED BY ALL AND SUNDRY RIGHT IN MY GREAT-HUSBAND’S FAMILY COMR. TONY EDOCHIE

(BOTH NUCLEAR AND EXTENDED)

UNLIKE SOME PERSONS WHO THOUGHT THEY COULD COME IN THROUGH THE BACK DOOR… JUST DEY PLAY…”

