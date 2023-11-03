BBNaija star, Unusual Phyna has tendered an apology to Nigerians over controversial remarks she made about abortion.

Recall that in a recent interview, the reality star suggested that “all” women have had abortions, which sparked outrage among many Nigerians.

After receiving criticism from Nigerians, Phyna has now issued a public apology, retracting her earlier statements about abortion.

In a statement released via her Instagram page, the BBNaija 2022 winner explained that she was “misunderstood” and that she never meant to suggest that all women have had abortions.

She acknowledged that abortion is a “sensitive topic” and that she should have been more careful with her words.

Phyna went on to say that she is “currently working with gender-based organizations and NGOs to provide sensitization, education about abortion and other societal issues prone to the girl child.”

She also thanked her fans, friends, and family for their support.

The statement reads below;

“PUBLIC STATEMENT

Good day to all and sundry,

I am Josephina Otabor pka Phyna and I write this statement to address the issues concerning an interview I did months ago where I talked about a very sensitive topic and I inaccurately suggested “all” women have engaged in it.

Firstly, I will like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn’t mean to project it on every female gender. I will never encourage abortion especially not in this part of the world, where it can pose a great threat to the life of the person with the illegal and unhealthy procedures that surround it.

I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions.I will reiterate that abortion is not a thing I stand for and I should not be seen in that light and I admit to all mistakes made.

In addition, I’m currently working with gender-based organisations and NGOs to provide sensitization, education about abortion and other societal issues prone to the girl child.

I want to use this medium to thank my fans, friends and family for their constant love and support, I do not intend to let you down.

Thank you,

Phyna’

See below;

ALSO READ: “If you aren’t strong, you can’t survive there” – Netizens agree with Burna Boy as he laments bitterly over Twitter users (Video)