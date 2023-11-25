A woman shared a unique story on her TikTok account, @chinnyfrances, about how a late-night trip for water led her to marry a doctor with an emotional struggle.

According to the lady, who is also a registered nurse, she encountered her future husband while fetching water late at night.

However, the doctor she married has a peculiar habit— he sheds tears before taking his medications.

In a subsequent video, she mentioned that while he no longer cries, someone still needs to hold his nose for him to take his medication.

SEE REACTION BELOW;

@Abike❤️❤️❤️ reacted: “Doctor in the mud 😂😭”

@Chichetaram💕 said: “Na me be this 😭😂 if it’s not injection then I don’t want”

@Lynee Cyril wrote: “Let the doctor have a taste of his own medicine 😂”

@kayvee 🕊️☀️💦👑💎 asked: “na for me to find well or tap wey dey outside compound 😂abeg na basin u carry abi bucket, den wetin u wear, bathroom slippers or wat?”

SEE POST BELOW;