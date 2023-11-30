Sensational Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has revealed he will be taking a break from performing on stage to focus on his health.

On November 14th, the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker headlined an event at the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK where he gave an exhilarating performance.

Rema made a spectacular entrance in front of the 20,000 capacity arena, wearing a mask and a dark outfit, riding a stationary horse, and singing his newest single, “DND.”

Following this massive concert, the singer revealed in a heartbreaking post that he won’t be performing anywhere this December.

Rema stated that he has ignored his health after years of touring and will be taking time out to recuperate until 2024.

In his words:

“Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing Anywhere this December, been years of touring I’ve ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again.❤️”

