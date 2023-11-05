Reality TV star and model, Hermes Iyele has replied Biodun Stephen after she queries his British accent.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija housemate called out a specific bank on Instagram for making him look foolish during an event.

Hermes said that he had received an invitation to a bank function, but when he arrived, the security denied him access to the venue because his name was missing from the guest list.

The reality star had a distinct accent, which left multi talented movie director Biodun Stephen confused.

She questions the origin of his British accent in the blog’s comment section.

Hermes now responded to her, saying that even though he was raised in a slum, he had reinvented himself.

He claims that he worked extremely hard to improve himself and that he is happy with the person he has become.

He said: “Those of you complaining about my accent, I know how much hard work I put into reinventing myself. I know exactly where I come from, to be exact, it’s a slum. Imagine the amount of hard work I put into this. I talk like this, and I am very proud of it. I can say it anywhere”.

Watch the video below: