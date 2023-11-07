Ace Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chukwudi Ken Agali, also known as Chuddy K, is appreciating his late wife, Rachael.

According to reports, the singer‘s wife died of cancer in January.

The ‘Gaga Crazy’ crooner shared the sad news on his Instagram page, along with a photo of his wife, stating how she fought hard to live. He did, however, declare that he did not believe his wife died of cancer, but rather that God summoned her.

Chuddy K posted a photo of himself, his wife, and their children, noting how they didn’t have all they desired but were happy.

He added that he would give up everything to spend days like this with his wife again.

He wrote:

“We did not have all the things we wanted but we were happy. I would give up all I have to spend days like this again”.

Many took to his comment section, to sympathized with him.

Ex-beauty queen, Anna Ebiere wrote, “I pray for strength

Boop One Time wrote, “May you be consoled. God is aware.

My Life As White wrote, “It’s well

Alosu wrote, “It’s well fam

Bucie Bdm wrote, “Family man

High Boy wrote, “Take heart boss

Wise Tola wrote, “Beautiful family. May her beautiful soul rest in peace

Mizz Habike wrote, “God is your strength

Odogwu Nwanyi wrote, “Chai. The kids are so young. Take heart bro

Fay Nne wrote, “God will strengthen him