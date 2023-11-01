Well-known transgender, Daniel Anthony, popularly called Jay Boogie, has spoken out, alleging that a surgeon who does BBL wants to take his life.

The transgender, who is famous on social media for his curvaceous body, only recently clarified his sexuality, saying he is not gay.

It seems Jay Boogie has encounter some difficulties with the Curvy girls clinic while trying to further enhance his body and took to social media to call them out.

According to Jay Boogie, he has a medical emergency from the hospital located in Lekki which does BBL and other forms of body enhancement. The transwoman is currently fighting for his life.

In his words;

“THIS SURGEON WANTS TO KILL ME PLEASE

I HAVE A MEDICAL EMERGENCY PLEASE

THIS IS THE FEMALE SURGEONS NUMBER

@CURVYGIRL_ESSENTIALS

07032714456

IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ME ITS DR DINMA FROM CURVY GIRLS ESSENTIALS”

He also posted the surgeon’s picture as well as the company’s Instagram page.