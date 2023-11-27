Ilebaye Odiniya, commonly known as GenZ Baddie, the winner of BBNaija All Stars, casts a subtle shade, implying how her critics pain brings her joy while flaunting a money cake and bouquet.

It should be recalled that despite all odds and fierce battle, Ilebaye triumphed over the other housemates and took home the ultimate prize of N120 million.

In a recent live Instagram session, the reality show winner mocks those pained by her win, while emphasizing the joy of seeing them hurt.

While being trolled by the opposition’s fans, the 22-year-old millionaire urged them to redirect their energy into making money rather than trolling her.

Ilebaye further appreciated her fans for blessing her day with a money cake and bouquet while flaunting it.

“As e dey sweet me, e dey pain them. Youngest millionaire in town, purrr! If e easy to be All Stars winner, try am. If winners are speaking, keep quiet. Your mates are making money, you’re here on live trolling me,” she said.

Watch the video below …