Rapper Falz recently shared a harrowing experience where he and his friends faced an armed robbery attack, nearly costing them their lives.

During an interview with “Untapped,” Falz recounted a terrifying incident on November 16, 2013, while traveling on an Abuja highway.

Tragically, the attack led to the death of their driver, leaving Falz and his friends in a perilous situation.

Recalling the moment, Falz mentioned that they felt imminent danger and even started preparing for the worst by saying their final prayers.

The incident occurred as they were en route to an Abuja wedding where Falz was scheduled to perform in exchange for payment. Although initially planning to fly, they opted for a road trip due to ticket purchase delays, following a friend’s suggestion.

Despite concerns raised by one of his friends about the road journey, they proceeded, assuring themselves that it was daytime and seemingly safe.

While on the road, a sudden loud noise startled them awake, revealing a man with a gun firing at their vehicle. The assailant’s shots tragically struck their driver, causing chaos and fear among them.

