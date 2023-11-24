Renowned Nigerian actress, Shaffy Bello weighs in on the controversies trailing the topic of what a partner brings to the table.

Shaffy Bello, while speaking in a recent podcast, said that men have absolutely every right to ask a woman what she brings to the table in a relationship.

Putting herself in the shoes of a man, she stated that she will not marry a liability as a wife.

She added that the most attractive feature of a woman is being responsible and hardworking.

In her words:



“I would tell the ladies, never tell a man, ‘Why are you asking me what do I bring to the table?’ I’m sorry, I’m not one of those; I think we both should ask ourselves, ‘What are we bringing to the table.’

If he’s bringing something to the table, you should bring something to the table. I don’t want to marry a liability if I was a man. As a matter of fact, you look more attractive that way. You can’t just be needy, that’s not attractive.”