Big Brother Naija star, Bella Okagbue says she would simply move on if her boyfriend, Sheggz does not end up marrying her.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ ex-housemate made this known while entertaining questions from fans during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

Bella noted that it wouldn’t be much of an issue if the relationship does not end in marriage, stressing that Sheggz is not in possession of one of her kidneys.

A fan asked: “Bella, what if Sheggz no marry you, hope you won’t feel bad after everything o?”

Bella replied, “Everything? Does he have one of my kidneys? I will move on like you all move on. That’s why we all have exs.”

Recall that the lovebirds met on the 2022 edition of the show and have since maintained their relationship.