BBNaija star, Unusual Phyna had revealed why she said that all women have done abortion.

She revealed this during a question and answer session.

A troll had asked: “Did you think before saying there is no woman who has no done abortion before”

In response, Phyna revealed that she believes that all women have had an abortion, regardless of whether or not they have admitted it.

According to her, any woman who take Postinor and other pregnancy prevention drugs has done abortion.

She wrote;

“Only virgins are safe hypocrites. As long as you having sex as a woman If you drink postinor that’s abortion If you drank becharm ampilox and warm water that’s abortion. Keep crying for all I care.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I totally understand your pain” – Destiny Etiko comforts heartbroken colleague, Angela Eguavoen as she seeks help