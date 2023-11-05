A Nigerian lady has recounted how a friend who advised her against getting married at an early age went ahead to get married to her own man shortly after.

The now 30-year-old took to her Twitter page to share the narration as she mentioned that she had had a boyfriend who was serious about her at the time.

According to her, her then boyfriend had been trying to propose to her, but her friend had discouraged her by telling her to live her life to the fullest as a single lady.

However, that same friend went ahead to marry shortly after giving her the advice and now she is happily married with one child.

In her words:

“I remember late last year I had told my friend

that my then boyfriend was planning to marry

me ,she laughed and said “you no wan enjoy

your single life abi” so I rejected his proposal

fast forward a year later she is married with

a child , And here I’m i will be 30 next year”