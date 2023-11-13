Bella Okagbue, a reality star from Big Brother Naija Level Up show, had celebrated her lover Sheggz’s birthday on November 13th with a sweet message.

Taking to her Twitter page, the brand influencer talked about how much she loves her man.

The entrepreneur declared that she is “in love, obsessed, and doesn’t even feel guilty about it.”

Bella Okagbue also expressed her excitement for Sheggz’s birthday, saying that she “can’t keep calm.”

In her words:

“I’m in love, I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it 🥹😝

It’s my man’s birthday, I can’t keep calm.”

See her post below:

Happy birthday to Big Sheggz.

