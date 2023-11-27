Nigerian comedy legend, Basketmouth plans to leave comedy in five years to pursue other interests in the movies and music industry.

Basketmouth, while speaking during a recent interview with Arise TV, stated that he has lined up an array of comedy shows for the next five years as he plans to sign out in style.

He explained that since he first dumped his music career for comedy in the 1990s, he’s always known he would return to it.

He said he plans to get involved in every sector of the entertainment industry and build his own empire.

In his words:

“I’ll be 50 in five years, I’d have moved on to something else that’d be taking a lot of my time, and I don’t want to cheat comedy. I want to give it a 100%. I know that in five years, I can blend all the interests and go fully into movies, TV and music concerts. It’s going to be hard to do all these things and still give 100% to comedy.”