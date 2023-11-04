Nollywood teenage sensation Mercy Kenneth has revealed her marriage aspirations in a new social media post, sparking series of reactions.

The movie star colleague Ekene Umenwa, recently married filmmaker Alex Kleanson in a traditional wedding.

The most talked about white wedding is happening today, and Mercy Kenneth couldn’t stop herself from spilling her heart out on her social media platform about the celebrity couple’s love story.

In her message, which was accompanied by a stunning wedding photograph of Ekene in her bridal gown and Alex looking dapper in his suit, she openly proclaimed her wish to marry, citing the heavenly blessing weaved throughout their relationship as the driving force behind her desire.

She wrote;

“Social media said marriage no dey sweet. But seeing @ekene_umenwa @kleanson marriage com dey hungry me because God is involved in their marriage.

My beautiful aunty ur union is blessed in Jesus name Amen. Let no one advice me because am looking for a husband I will pay to marry me today forget my age.”

See post below: