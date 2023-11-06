Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has mocked Popular blogger, Instablog9ja following a recent report about her wedding.

Recall that during her wedding, Popular Content creator, Deacon Famous surprised Ekene by inviting her favorite singer, Moses Bliss.

Out of excitement, Ekene knelt before him and also hugged him.

Sharing the video, Popular blogger, Instablog9ja wrote: “Actress, Ekene Umenwa ‘abandones’ her husband, goes on bended knees as singer Moses Bliss surprises her at her wedding ceremony”

This led to the actress being criticized with many accusing her for allegedly disrespecting her husband.

Reacting it this via her Instagram story, Ekene alleged that Instablog9ja asked her to marry him and she refused; hence the wicked caption.

“@instablog9ja asked me to marry him

and I refused E pain am oh” she wrote.

