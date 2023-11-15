The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) successfully prosecuted and secured a one-year imprisonment sentence for Ekwue Joshua Femi, found guilty of defrauding an American citizen, Sheedy Morgan, of $20,000.

This legal action unfolded in the Special Offences Court located in Ikeja, Lagos. The charges brought against Femi by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC included impersonation, obtaining money under false pretense, and money laundering.

One of the counts stated that Femi, in May 2023, presented himself falsely as Mary Lanning Werner on his Facebook account, intending to defraud Sheedy Morgan, an American citizen, violating Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Femi pleaded guilty, leading to his conviction. The prosecution counsel, S.I Sulaiman, provided case details and secured a sentence of one-year imprisonment or a N1 million fine for the defendant.