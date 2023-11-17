Nigerian comedian Woli Agba caused a stir when he revealed that he had seen individuals moving a house in the UK by truck.

On his Instagram page, the comedian and musician politely asked if it was true that the truck was carrying a house.

Many comments on the video were made by netizens, some of whom revealed that it was a house they had also constructed in Nigeria.

Despite being mocked, he wrote: “Please, my UK people, I need an answer. So is this true?

@Mr_steve_7836: Lol, stop taking videos of other people’s private property! Don’t get a lawsuit on your neck sir.

@Officialmcpamilerin: “Daddy, where did you keep the offering box, sir, have been searching everywhere, and I no see am. Toyasolabint: Lol, its a caravan… a lot of people have it, and they travel with it to a location for a holiday. lol Pele.”

@Kaycute01: “They deliver it to any land of your choice in Uk. Even if you need it beside the President’s white house.”

@Bunmimorakinyo: “Daddy wa is called a caravan. you can take it along with you when you are going anywhere for days u won’t spend money on hotels n all you need is Dre is like house.”

@Gbeolahan_: He might be a farmer who wants to move out of the area where he’s been staying. So all this house won’t have a basement at all* it’s moveable.