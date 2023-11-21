Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, celebrates his birthday today, and his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has written him a note.

He wished his employer a happy birthday on Instagram and prayed for God to bless his new age.

“Happy Birthday King. Bless your new age sir”, he wrote.

Fans took to his comment section to join him in celebrating the Grammy nominee.

One Voltage Billions wrote, “Birthday blessings my King 001

One Trinity Guy wrote, “Happy Birthday King of Music, Baba won

One Milly Crix wrote, “Happy birthday King, Afrobeat himself, 001, Ori Ade, the goat of African music. We 30bg love you and we wish you well on your big day, keep being a real king, we dey for you”.