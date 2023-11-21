Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has stirred reactions as she reveals she bought Panadol Night for a staggering N8,500.

The Irokotv CEO disclosed on her Instagram page that she paid N8,500 for Panadol Night with receipt.

She said that from now on, nobody should worry her after 5 p.m. because night stress is now costly.

See her post below:

Many took to her comment section to lament the high cost of goods in the country in her comment section.

See reactions below:

biodunstephen wrote: “It’s expensive to have headache now”

mofeduncan penned: “I swear down!!! I almost didn’t buy it yesterday”

chi_morah said: “Expensive headache. Na now I go take good health prayers seriously”

celinaavong wrote: “All GSK products would definitely be expensive. Watch out for how counterfeit drugs will start flooding the market. God should just grant us good health in Jesus name.”

mrs_okeoma said: “I bought 4700 on Saturday. I pray they don’t see this post before tomorrow morning pls, so i can goan buy the remaining “