Popular Nollywood actress and beauty influencer, Adeola Adeyemi better known as Diiadem has cried out after her stalker struck again.

The mother of one was shocked when she met him at her church in Lagos, despite arresting him in the past for stalking her.

The stalker, who has feelings for the movie star and has professed his love to, has now accompanied her to her place of worship.

Taking to her social media page, Diiadem shared a video of her shedding tears as she recounted her ordeal with him.

She revealed that it is getting scary at this point and she has asked him if he wanted money but he remains adamant that he wants the actress.

She stated that the young man was lucky they were in church, as she couldn’t imagine what she would have done to him.

“This boy you’re lucky we’re in church!! Because what is this??

I only watch things like this in movies. This is getting scary at this point. I’ve asked if he wants money he keeps saying I want you. I’m tired!!!”, she wrote