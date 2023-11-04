Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has sent a message to cleaners at airports.

The mother of three advice them to give their favourite celebrities privacy when using the bathroom, as she suggested how standing in front of the door and asking if they need help is not fair.

Noting how using the toilet is a personal duty, she bemoan how someone can’t fart in peace without feeling embarrassed.

She added that they should always leave the tissues in the toilet as handing some few sheets and asking if it will be enough is absurd.

“Dear Cleaners at the airport, y’all are doing a great job.

But please, give your Favs some privacy to use the bathroom! Standing in front of the door, and asking if they need help is not fair!

It is a PERSONAL Task!

Someone cannot even fart in peace.

And please! Leave the tissues in the toilet. Handing someone Fe sheets and asking if it will be enough is ridiculous!

Give people Privacy! And any tip that is meant for you will not pass you by in Jesus name”.