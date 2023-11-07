Tiwa Savage, the queen of afrobeats, has generated a lot of conversation after sharing a picture of a new tattoo she had received.

It is well known that Tiwa Savage adores getting tattoos. A few months ago, she showed off her arm tattoo, and the internet went crazy. The singer-songwriter shared her new tattoo on her page.

The singer’s latest tattoo might be the largest one she has ever had inscribed on her body. The tattoo extends from the side of her buttocks to her thigh and ends at her ankle.

People on social media are reacting strongly to this new tattoo. See some responses below.

@Mzspitfya: “Okay ooo we have found the lost Uso sister. Very much tribal. I wonder what the tribals mean?

@Chelsea_dede_wayo: “Tattoos and piercings are very addictive😂it’s like spirit😂”.

@Mizzbolu: “Afi new ink na what an achievement 😂😂😂😂”.

@Youfoundjoy: “Someone said is giving WWE vibes😂😂😂”.

@Mommymoo: “Is she a wrestler 😭”.

@Glitzfam: “I love how she’s living her life 😍”.

See Post: