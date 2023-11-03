Nigerian music sensation, Bella Shmurda mourns over his late friend and colleague, Mohbad, and regrets the fact that his son, Liam will not get to know him personally.

The ‘Philo’ crooner who is a very close friend of the late singer has been at the forefront clamouring for justice for his friend who passed away in a controversial manner on 12th September.

The singer has came out several times about the challenges he faces dealing with the loss of Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda wrote;

“U told me to stop it have been trying

I just hope you’re okay where u are cos have not been happy for days

Have been drinking nd going back nd forth on how to move on

It’s sad abiola imole never get to know u

But be rest assured I will tell ur story

Nd I will definitely takecare of ur fruit I’m passing all the love to our sons

Lol lowkey I’m Bella nd sons inc.”

See post below: