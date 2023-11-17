Hanks Anuku, a Nollywood veteran has called on the Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the public for support after a video of him speaking in an unstable manner went viral on the Internet.

The actor had stirred concerns among fans about his mental health as the video of him having a rather stuttering discussion with another man who was admiring a young lady who walked by circulated on the internet on Wednesday.

Hanks Anuku shared a video on Instagram, on Thursday, calling on his state governor and Nigerians to support him financially.

He said he has tried his best to sustain his entertainer status and it is good to let everyone know what he is going through.

He wrote:

“I thank u all fans n my guvnor sheriff. I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer, so it’s good to let u all know what I’m going through.

“I have a family and will love to get all the help from u all. Dropping my account details nothing is ever too small. 0760704404 H.C.Anuku Access Bank. THANKS FOR YOUR HELP.”