Well-known socialite Jay Boogie has appealed for donations from the general public to support his ongoing medical care in the wake of his disastrous surgery-related health issues.

He disclosed that he is experiencing multiple health issues as a result of his BBL surgery and Lipo 360 in a public statement on his Instagram page.

He disclosed that his financial situation has drastically deteriorated due to the poorly executed surgery, leaving him with no choice but to appeal to the public for donations in order to pay for additional medical care.

His post read:

“Dear Family and Friends,

I had Lipo 360 & BBL Surgery with Dr. Chidinma Akpa Owner of Curvygirl_essentials also known CGE HEALTHCARE on the 30th of October 2023, Prior to the Surgery She requested I stop my Hormonal! medications,(I had no other health concerns before the surgery which I have test results to back up this claim).

I AM RELEASING THIS INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC FOR TRANSPARENCY PURPOSES.

FEW HOURS AFTER MY SURGERY SHE INFORMED ME THAT I DEVELOPED SEPSIS AND ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY. CGE HEALTHCARE IN QUESTION REFUSED TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AND I WAS ABANDONED IN ANOTHER HOSPITAL AFTER SHE SENT A REFERRED NOTE.

Ever since November 1st I have been on Dialysis and Treatment of Sepsis, I have exhausted my life savings in this course of Treatment!

I have Received funds from the The Nigerian Plastic Surgery Community and Few friends

I am writing to request financial assistance for continuous medical treatment in order to recover.”