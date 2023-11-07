Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa is celebrating a major milestone: reaching 1 million followers on Instagram.

The thespian gained a large following after her wedding to Alex Kleanson, which was widely publicized in the media.

To celebrate her 1 million followers, Ekene Umenwa took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing culturally.

In the video caption, the newly wed thanked God for helping her reach this milestone.

“See how Jesus is taking me higher. I Am bigger everyday Jesus I see your hand ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” She wrote.

Many of Umenwa’s followers congratulated her on her success.

One follower, @slimella20, commented, “Dance o.. free advert when u no pay for Jesus you do all.”

Another follower, @dictasplatinum_hair, joked, “1 million followers, all the blogs have no option than to help you preach this gospelooo can you please post more kneeling down videos, soo they can continue to help us preach the good news of this our Almighty God 80.”

See her post below:

