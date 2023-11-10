A concerned fan advises renowned disc jockey DJ Cuppy on the heartbreak caused by her previous relationship with British boxer Ryan Taylor.

It should be noted that the celebrity couple had their engagement and other public displays of affection last year before the relationship soured, resulting in them unfollowing each other.

DJ Cuppy, however, recently shared her feelings on her Instagram story, reflecting on how she and Ryan have grown distant, particularly in this month, which would have marked their anniversary.

In response, a concerned netizen, Akinwunmi, suggested that Femi Otedola’s daughter should consider moving on from love and focus on just having children.

He added that the world has moved fast away from romantic relationships and the only thing left to salvage from the union of two people is kids.

“Just have kids that’s all I can say. Nothing like relationships again or marriage. Nothing works again,” the fan advised.