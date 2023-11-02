Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, has highlighted his favorite career goals, specifically those scored in the Champions League and World Cup finals.

Messi, who recently secured his eighth Ballon d’Or, largely attributed his win to Argentina’s World Cup victory in December.

In a conversation with France Football, Messi was asked to single out his preferred goal from his impressive tally of over 800 career goals.

The seasoned forward responded, “Well, I always say that special goals are the ones scored in the Champions League final and the World Cup final.”

He went on to explain, “I don’t place as much importance on the goal itself as I do on what those goals represent. One goal that I vividly remember is the one against Real Madrid when we defeated them 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu. It’s the significant goals that hold the most importance to me.”