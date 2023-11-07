Reactions to a Nigerian woman who shared the limits a friend had imposed when she hosted her in her home have been divided.

The woman disclosed that she didn’t have anyplace to stay right now, so her friend came to stay with her at her house.

But as soon as they moved in, her friend started setting tight boundaries.

She posted a video of a box containing her friend’s belongings, with a strong warning instructing her and anybody else not to touch anything printed on it.

The sign read …

“Don’t touch without permission”.

mimzy asked: “but why would you touch her stuffs without permission”

Thoniatroy🦋🧚🏽❤️ said: “Nothing is wrong in her setting boundaries, but she will have to go out and get an apartment where the rules will be implemented🤗”

BabyGirl 🇬🇭🇳🇬🖤 remarked: “Nothing is wrong , it’s her stuff, because you’re accommodating her doesn’t give you any entitlement to her stuff”

Vlog with NS commented: “Wetin they the thing that they shouldn’t touch ?? Cellotape and gestid🥹”

Mamaga😌 wrote: “And imagine they be using your stuff too but hiding theirs”

Watch the video below: