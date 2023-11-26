A Nigerian lady expresses regret while warning those blessed with naturally flawless skin to avoid the skincare craze.

On Tiktok, the young lady known as @angell_oc shared throwback photos of her flawless complexion, emphasizing that she had never used any skincare products, including sunscreen.

Using her current photos as proof, Angel illustrated the adverse effects of experimenting with various skincare routines she came across on TikTok.

Her facial skin is now disfigured with pimples and discolouration from using skincare products that caused a breakout.

“My skin before I used any skincare product at all. Not even sunscreen,” she wrote while sharing.

The noticeable contrast between her initial flawless skin and her present condition sparked reactions from social media users who shared similar experiences.

the.pearl.nwachukwu~ said: “Please someone help me o, I don go use peer pressure buy skincare products wey I see for tiktok, 4 days I started and I’m getting darker than.”

Dami said: “No fr, this was me with dr Rachel product, I still haven’t recovered.”

It’z O-Jenny reacted: “One of the biggest mistake I made was going into skin care for the past 3 months I have regretted everything.”

Juliet Esiogu commented: “Same. Just gone back to the basics.”

Ify beke said: “Samee, found out that skincare the right one helps for old age, makes u less wrinkly also some products bring out the problems in ur skin to surface.”

