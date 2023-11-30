At the recently concluded funeral service of the popular Ghanaian rapper 2pm, his lifeless body was positioned in an upright stance as fans and loved ones gathered to bid their final farewells.

The rapper met his demise in a ghastly car accident that occurred on Friday, November 17, in Wassa Akropong, Western Region of Ghana.

The collision occurred on a road segment that had been reduced to a single lane due to ongoing repair work on the other lane.

At his funeral gathering, fans and well-wishers paid their final respects to his corpse which was made to stand upright in a glass structure.

The memories of the artist, well-known for his single “Bibini yɛ Nipa,” will live long at the hearts of his beloved fans.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6dr4mNe/