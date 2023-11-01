Nollywood actor, Emeka Amakaeze has criticized fellow actor Yul Edochie for a video he posted on social media criticizing Rufai Oseni, a news anchor at Arise TV.

Edochie had earlier voiced his disapproval of Oseni for what he considered unprofessional behavior during a TV interview.

Oseni had a heated exchange with APC chieftain Jesutega Onokpasa, and the video of their on-air confrontation quickly went viral, sparking a conversation on social media.

Reacting to this in a viral video, Yul criticized Oseni for making his interviewee uncomfortable due to his apparent political bias.

The actor stressed that journalists should remain impartial, regardless of their personal political affiliations, and not let their biases interfere with their professional duties.

He also pointed out that Oseni had gone so far as to suggest that Onokpasa leave if he felt uncomfortable during the interview.

After his video went viral, Emeka Amakaeze took to the comment section of the video posted by a blog, to criticize Yul Edochie for his own comments, saying that he should “learn when to shut up.”

“Yul should learn to know when to shut up and go boil an egg or do something else. What in the name of struggling to make sense is this?’ He wrote.

