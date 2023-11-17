Controversy erupted when Portable, a prominent figure, threw shade at rapper Oladips for faking his death to garner attention for his new album. News broke on November 16, 2023, revealing that Oladips was alive, his supposed demise merely a stunt to promote his music.

This revelation left many Nigerians dismayed, feeling their emotions had been toyed with for promotional purposes.

Portable weighed in, criticizing Oladips’ approach, stating he couldn’t compromise his own life for album promotion.

Asserting his contentment with life, Portable emphasized the importance of cherishing artists while they’re alive.

As the Zeh Nation executive, he urged people to appreciate him and other artists in the present rather than resorting to such extreme measures for attention.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;