A Twitter user has come out to solicit help for Nigerian musician, Lyta, claiming the young singer is battling depression and needs help.

The lady who goes by the name, @theopeszn, on Twitter, begged her followers to help him.

According to her, Lyta is not himself anymore and is too ashamed to ask for help.

The musician had talked about his struggles with depression claiming many people requested money from him because he was a superstar but he had nothing to his name then.

Things look to have taken a turn for the worse for the musician according to this young lady.

Her tweet read;

“LYTA IS NOT FINE.

LYTA NEEDS HELP.

LYTA IS ASHAMED TO SPEAK UP.

LYTA IS DEPRESSED.

LYTA IS NOT HIMSELF ANYMORE.

I am just putting this out there maybe we can put energy in streaming his music or find another way to help. 🫶🏽💚”

See her post below: