Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi, a Nigerian singer, sparked outrage among her fans when she posted a video of herself swaying her waist and twerking in the bathroom.
The singer can be heard singing a popular Tyla song in the video, with lyrics such as “Make me sweat, Make me hotter.”
As Simi sang along in the bathroom, she skillfully moved her waist in unison, a dance move that prompted many of her fans to immediately share their reactions in the comments after the video made its way to the internet.
See some reactions below:
Ades: “I don’t really believe simi can be this funny.”
Mavie 1: “the voice is just finishing with it all.”
@Abidex93: “tyla dance step don suffer from Aunt simi hand ooo.”
Prince ADEBOLA JR: “simi , what is going on, hope Adekule is at home.”
Debimpe____: “Thank God o I think say Na only me no sabi the dance I don see partner.”
Emmanuel Blessing Oluwabukola: “The waist for me and the voice wey dey shake after the waist.”
Angela: “So nah me and mum adejare don’t know hw to dance this stuff.”
