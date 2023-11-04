Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi, a Nigerian singer, sparked outrage among her fans when she posted a video of herself swaying her waist and twerking in the bathroom.

The singer can be heard singing a popular Tyla song in the video, with lyrics such as “Make me sweat, Make me hotter.”

As Simi sang along in the bathroom, she skillfully moved her waist in unison, a dance move that prompted many of her fans to immediately share their reactions in the comments after the video made its way to the internet.

See some reactions below:

Ades: “‎I don’t really believe simi can be this funny.”

Mavie 1: “‎the voice is just finishing with it all.”

@Abidex93: “‎tyla dance step don suffer from Aunt simi hand ooo.”

Prince ADEBOLA JR: “‎simi , what is going on, hope Adekule is at home.”

Debimpe____: “‎Thank God o I think say Na only me no sabi the dance I don see partner.”

Emmanuel Blessing Oluwabukola: “‎The waist for me and the voice wey dey shake after the waist.”

Angela: “‎So nah me and mum adejare don’t know hw to dance this stuff.”

WATCH VIDEO:

