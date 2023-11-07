A Nigerian man has set tongues wagging after posting a video of free stuff he found while strolling along a street in the UK, including a bed, shelf, washing machine, baby cot, and other reasonably used home things.

The young man, who goes by the handle @demo_uk, took to the streets to display a variety of abandoned furniture and appliances that he had found curbside. He humorously claimed to have “rented” a house that needed outfitting.

@demo_uk is seen filming a variety of goods, including beds of all sizes and even a colt, all of which had been left abandoned on the side of the road, in the video that soon went viral on social media.

The amusing man made a joking comment on how simple it seemed to decorate a home in the UK by picking up a few of these abandoned objects.

Numerous viewers have expressed their views and personal experiences of encountering this occurrence in the comment section.

Netizens Reactions…

@LittleTornFella said; “So na all this stuffs dem de carry come naija as UK used stuffs.”

@Ahmzzywillmakeit said; “So na condemn you dey do for London.”

@Dahmola said: “Sha dont take bedbugs home.”

@God’s_favorite said; “The apartment I just moved into is fully furnished until I realized the landlord in the uk sent dumps to furnish the whole house!!”

@B Tyler said: “I dey get pickups for my working place wella for east London.”

See below;