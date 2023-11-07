A Nigerian man has set tongues wagging after posting a video of free stuff he found while strolling along a street in the UK, including a bed, shelf, washing machine, baby cot, and other reasonably used home things.
The young man, who goes by the handle @demo_uk, took to the streets to display a variety of abandoned furniture and appliances that he had found curbside. He humorously claimed to have “rented” a house that needed outfitting.
@demo_uk is seen filming a variety of goods, including beds of all sizes and even a colt, all of which had been left abandoned on the side of the road, in the video that soon went viral on social media.
The amusing man made a joking comment on how simple it seemed to decorate a home in the UK by picking up a few of these abandoned objects.
Numerous viewers have expressed their views and personal experiences of encountering this occurrence in the comment section.
Netizens Reactions…
@LittleTornFella said; “So na all this stuffs dem de carry come naija as UK used stuffs.”
@Ahmzzywillmakeit said; “So na condemn you dey do for London.”
@Dahmola said: “Sha dont take bedbugs home.”
@God’s_favorite said; “The apartment I just moved into is fully furnished until I realized the landlord in the uk sent dumps to furnish the whole house!!”
@B Tyler said: “I dey get pickups for my working place wella for east London.”
See below;
@demo_uk Everything you need to furnish your apartment is on the street of London 😂😂😂 #fypシ #funny #storytimewithdemo #comedy #bedbugs #skit #uktiktok #london ♬ original sound – Seyi Classic
