A renowned seer, Athos Salome, known for accurately predicting events like Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and Elon Musk’s social media shifts, has forecasted catastrophic events before the year’s end.

Salome, dubbed the “Living Nostradamus,” highlighted the possibility of severe floods and earthquakes in different regions.

He cautioned that while these predictions aren’t definite, they serve as a warning to take action and reduce potential damage.

The Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to volcanic and seismic activity, might experience increased disturbances, according to Salome.

He mentioned areas like the Indonesian island of Java and the coastal stretch from northern California to southern British Columbia as places where nature’s forces could be strongly felt.

Salome’s visions also hinted at intensifying hurricanes and cyclones.

In his words;