Social media sensation, Pride Evy has come for married men who message them privately despite criticising them in front of their wives and girlfriends for exposing their bodies.

The Slay Queen, known for twerking on Instagram revealed this on the latest episode of the Honest bunch podcast which is hosted by Nedu.

According to Pride Evy, once a married man is going through a girl’s profile on Instagram and criticize her for exposing her body, he wants her.

She added that they would most likely do it in the presence of their wives but as soon as they were gone, they’ll slide into their DMs.

The influencer further explained how they flaunt their wife publicly on Instagram and would request to chat on Snapchat so there won’t be any evidence on the app.

Watch video below;

See reactions to the video:

realonomski said: When exposing your body is your job,why won’t the men slide into your dm? You are obviously selling something they want to experiment with.

misshembe asked: 65percent? Your DM na lekki toll gate? 😂😂

avamwealth said: Yes on that part she’s right. My ex husband would curse, bully,body shame a woman when we’re together eating or gisting and the next minute he’s fucking the same woman especially in the compound we both lived. Since then, whenever a man speaks ill of a fellow woman I don’t believe.

callmejoan_ wrote: Since you wan shake table tell us how many you don see on code for back 😂😂😂