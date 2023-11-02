Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper, has expressed his belief that Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is poised to claim multiple Ballon d’Or awards following the retirements of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, 36, has secured the Ballon d’Or eight times, while Ronaldo, 38, has won it five times. Over the past 15 years, these two football legends have consistently dominated the title of the world’s best player.

Martinez also conveyed his respect for Mbappe, stating, “I have a lot of respect for him.When Leo and Cristiano retire, he will continue the legacy and amass numerous Ballon d’Or accolades.”

Notably, in the 2023 Ballon d’Or ranking, Mbappe finished in third place, with Erling Haaland and Messi ahead of him. One can only wait and see if Martinez prediction is right come 2024 Ballon d’Or.