Mayorkun, an ex-DMW records signee, recalls getting his tooth chipped in response to a troll who asked if his ‘half tooth was a family heritage.’

Mayorkun, who recently ended his relationship with Instagram personality and dancer Cocainna, exchanges words with a troll over his tooth.

The singer in a recent post via his Snapchat page responded to an inquisitive troll who inquired about his damaged dentition.

“This half teeth na heritage something?” the troll asked.

Responding, Mayorkun revealed that he got his tooth damaged following an encounter with a fan while performing on stage in 2019.

“A fan actually chipped my tooth on stage in 2019, you dunce,” he wrote while adding laughing emojis.

