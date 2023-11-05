Popular media personality and actress, Moet Abebe, has advised men who are obsessed with dating female celebrities.

Theinfong reports that the controversial screen diva spoke during the latest episode of the “Bahd And Boujee” Podcast hosted by her and reality TV star, Tolanibaj.

According to her, majority of men obsessed with dating female celebrities cannot in most cases handle the situation when they get into such a relationship.

The thespian said such men would often start complaining about the lifestyle of the female celebrity they are dating while knowing what they got themselves into.

Moet added that such men obsessed with female celebrities should cut their coats according to their size.

She said, “There are a lot of men that are so obsessed with dating female public figures, and when they get into that situation, they can not handle it.

“My advice to men like that, cut your coat according to your size. You met me going out on Monday and Thursday, and you are now complaining about why I am going out on Monday and Thursday. Don’t act brand new. Why you even came into the relationship was because I go out on Monday and Thursday.”