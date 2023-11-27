Mr Joseph Aloba, the late singer Mohbad’s father, discusses how he agreed to remarry his wife in response to a request from his son while he was still alive.

In a recent interview, Mohabd’s father spoke of the day he lost his son and how he learned of his son’s health problems from his mother.

According to the grieving Mr Joseph Aloba, he got a call from his ex-wife, whom they have been on good terms based on the request of his late son.

He stated that Mohbad wanted them to reunite and have them have a proper wedding as husband and wife again, which Mr Joseph had agreed to.

At the point of his death, it was a month before the wedding he had planned for his father and mother.

“Mohbad’s mother called me that your son is sick and at the hospital. We were in good terms, it was a month to the wedding he wanted to do for me and his mother. He is a child I love and it was what he wanted me to do. He said the stress of meeting us at different locations was stressful,” he said in part.

